Jennifer Lawrence lost a role to Margot Robbie because trolls didn’t consider her ‘pretty enough’ for it
Jennifer Lawrence expressed regret over not being cast as Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence recently recalled missing out on a role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood after online trolls claimed she wasn’t “pretty enough” to portray the late actor Sharon Tate.
Released in 2019, the film boasted a star-studded ensemble featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Sydney Sweeney, among others. It went on to achieve both critical acclaim and commercial success, earning over USD 377 million at the global box office.
The 35-year-old actor said she was approached for the film by the filmmaker. "And then everybody was like, ‘She’s not pretty enough to play Sharon Tate...And then they didn’t," she said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.
Her role eventually went to Barbie actor Margot Robbie.
"I’m pretty sure it is true. Or it’s that thing where I’ve been telling the story this way for so long that I believe it. No, but I’m pretty sure that happened. Or he just was never considering me for the part, and the internet just like went out of their way to call me ugly," Lawrence added.
The film follows fading television star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double and closest friend, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), as they attempt to find their footing in a rapidly changing Hollywood in 1969, against the ominous backdrop of the Manson Family murders.
Sharon Tate was murdered in 1969 at the height of her career. She had appeared in notable films such as Valley of the Dolls (1967), The Fearless Vampire Killers (1967), and 12+1 (1969), and was widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s brightest rising stars at the time of her death.