Jennifer Lawrence lost a role to Margot Robbie because trolls didn’t consider her ‘pretty enough’ for it

Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence recently recalled missing out on a role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood after online trolls claimed she wasn’t “pretty enough” to portray the late actor Sharon Tate. US actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (AFP)

Released in 2019, the film boasted a star-studded ensemble featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Sydney Sweeney, among others. It went on to achieve both critical acclaim and commercial success, earning over USD 377 million at the global box office.

The 35-year-old actor said she was approached for the film by the filmmaker. "And then everybody was like, ‘She’s not pretty enough to play Sharon Tate...And then they didn’t," she said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Her role eventually went to Barbie actor Margot Robbie.