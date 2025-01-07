After divorce with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez will revert to using her maiden name: Report

Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck are now officially divorced. As per E! News, Lopez and Ben have officially settled the terms of their divorce, bringing an end to their brief two-year marriage. Both parties have agreed on the terms of the divorce. (Also Read | Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘are not getting back together’ but…) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will retain the earnings they individually acquired during their time together. (REUTERS)

Jennifer and Ben's divorce settlement

According to the settlement, Jennifer will revert to using her maiden name, "Lopez," after having changed it to "Affleck" following their wedding. Both Lopez and Ben Affleck will retain the earnings they individually acquired during their time together.

As per the report, neither party will be required to pay spousal support. The divorce filing, which was submitted by Lopez in August 2024, marks the culmination of their marriage, which began in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2022.

About JLo and Ben's relationship, marriage, separation

Lopez had filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, citing the couple's separation as having occurred on April 26, 2024. Speculation about their relationship had been mounting in the months leading up to the filing. Lopez's solo appearance at the 2024 Met Gala and various promotional events added fuel to the fire.

JLo and Ben's family

Despite their split, Lopez and Affleck maintained a cordial relationship, often seen attending family events together. In September, Lopez and Affleck were spotted at a family gathering with their children, including Affleck's kids from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner: Seraphina, and Samuel, and Lopez's twins, Max and Emme.

The former couple also reunited for a holiday meal in Los Angeles just before Christmas, sharing a meal with family members at Soho House, as per E! News.

As per E! News, in a candid interview with comedian Nikki Glaser, Lopez had opened up about the emotional toll the breakup took on her. She described how her "whole f****** world exploded" after the separation. Lopez had added, "You have to be complete if you want something that's more complete."