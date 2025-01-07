Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘are not getting back together’ but…

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently spent time together following the holiday season, but despite their interactions, a source close to the couple tells People Magazine the former couple “are not getting back together.” Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's focus remains on their children's happiness, with Lopez maintaining a bond with Affleck's kids post-divorce. Both families prioritize togetherness for the sake of their children.(REUTERS)

Just ahead of the 2025 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, the Atlast star visited Affleck’s home in Los Angeles. According to photos published by The Daily Mail, she was accompanied by her 16-year-old child, Emme, while Affleck’s 12-year-old son, Samuel, was also present.

“The kids love spending time together. Ben and Jennifer always do everything for the kids to be happy,” the source told People Magazine.

“The kids don’t drive, so Ben and Jennifer will continue to facilitate meetups. They are not getting back together. Ben was with his kids for Christmas and Jennifer with hers. They all had a great holiday break.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly settled

Affleck and Lopez were previously seen together on 13 December, along with Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The group attended a play featuring Affleck and Garner’s child, Seraphina, and Lopez’s child, Emme.

Lopez continues to maintain a bond with Affleck’s children despite finally settling their divorce. The Jenny from the Block actor filed for divorce in August last year. Bennifer walked away with 50/50 after the final settlement despite no prenup.

A source told People Magazine in November that “Jennifer is doing well. She doesn’t dwell on the past,” and added, “She’s so grateful for everything that she has. The divorce is still being worked out.”

“Jennifer keeps in touch with the Affleck kids. Her whole family loves them. She wants them to know that they can always reach out if they need anything at all.”

Notably, Affleck and Garner spent Christmas together with their children. “Jen and Ben were all together for Christmas. It’s all for the kids,” a source previously noted. “Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids.”