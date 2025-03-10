Menu Explore
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein spark dating rumours during broadway outing

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 10, 2025 11:50 PM IST

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's outing at a Broadway show has led to rumours of a possible romance, coinciding with their upcoming film Office Romance.

Jennifer Lopez was spotted enjoying a night out with her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein on Sunday. The 55-year-old actress and 44-year-old actor/writer were seen backstage with the cast of the Broadway play Oh, Mary! in what appeared to be a fun and relaxed evening together.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein enjoy a night out at a Broadway show as they prepare to film Office Romance.(@jlo/Instagram, @mrbrettgoldstein/Instagram)
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein enjoy a night out at a Broadway show as they prepare to film Office Romance.(@jlo/Instagram, @mrbrettgoldstein/Instagram)

Lopez on date night with co-star Brett Goldstein?

Lopez was looking stunning in a cream-coloured blazer and pulled a partially up hairdo whereas Goldstein went for more dark colours for the picture which also included co-stars Meryl Streep and Martin Short.

While it is unclear whether Lopez and Goldstein were enjoying a 'date night' or simply spending time as friends, the pair appeared to be alone at the Broadway show, with no friends or entourage in sight. Their outing comes just as they begin filming their new romantic comedy Office Romance in New Jersey, years after Goldstein openly praised the On The Floor singer’s alluring performance in Hustlers, calling her “sexy” and captivating, as reported by Daily Mail.

Goldstein has a crush on Lopez

Goldstein previously revealed that he has a crush on Lopez and “loves” her adding that this is the reason he chose her for the film’s casting. Last week, a source to Daily Mail, “After a very tough start to 2025, Jennifer can't wait to start a new project and it certainly helps that she will be working with a very handsome and smart star like Brett.”

The source continued, “He is one hot ticket and a real class act with talent to back it up - he not only acts but he writes amazing scripts. He is like the younger, better, British version of Ben. She thinks he is very cute.”

They also mentioned, “It will be a reminder to Ben that she is still hot property in Hollywood and how can that not make her feel great?' the source noted. 'She is 55 and is still a box office dynamo. This will just be another reminder of that.” The insider added, “Ben knows who Brett is, he is plenty aware. Brett is younger and smarter than Ben. It will irk him for sure.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
