Jennifer Lopez ‘been checking on’ Ben Affleck ever since he fled from LA home on verge of being gutted by wildfires

Ben Affleck had to evacuate his $20 million bachelor pad in Los Angeles after it was on the verge of being gutted by the raging wildfires at the Hollywood hills. As per a report by Page Six, his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, reached out to him out of concern days after their divorce was finalised. (Also Read – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez never stoop to ‘nasty picking’ during divorce settlement: Here's why) Jennifer Lopez reached out to Ben Affleck after he fled his Los Angeles home affected by wildfires.(AFP)

How Jennifer reacted to Ben's evacuation

The report quotes a source as saying that Jennifer has been “worried and concerned” for Ben after the incident. She “has been checking in on Ben throughout this whole ordeal.” Despite their personal issues, she “reached out as soon as she heard about Ben’s home possibly being in danger and that he was evacuated.” She even extended “assistance in any way she can" and added that she is there for him and the kids for "whatever they need."

While Jennfier and Ben don't have any kids together, he has three kids with first ex-wife Jennifer Garner – Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. Ben sought refuge at Jennifer Garner's home after he evacuated his own. However, a day later, he returned to his residence. While his home is still standing, it's still under evacuation order. He bought the estate just five months ago amid divorce proceedings with Jennifer Lopez.

Ben, Jennifer finalise divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have settled their divorce and are asking a judge to finalise their breakup. She filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court that show the former couple settled their divorce through mediation in September, about a month after she filed for divorce. While most of the financial details of their split were not publicly filed, neither star will pay the other spousal support. Lopez will drop Affleck from her legal name once the divorce is finalised.

The superstar couple married in July 2022. Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, although the couple said in court filings that they separated in April 2023. After meeting, falling in love and getting engaged in the early 2000s — and starring together in Gigli (2003) and Jersey Girl (2004) — the couple parted ways, blaming in part the pressure of the public eye. But to the delight of many and perhaps the scepticism of others, they reunited two decades later and married.

On the work front, Jennifer will be next seen in Unstoppable, co-produced by Ben.