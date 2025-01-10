Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez never stoop to ‘nasty picking’ during divorce settlement: Here's why

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially finalized their divorce in early January 2025, bringing an end to their two-year marriage. The couple initially filed for divorce in August 2024, and since then, Lopez has opened up in interviews about embracing her new chapter as a strong, independent woman. While Lopez has been vocal about moving forward, Affleck has remained silent on the matter. After two years of marriage, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez completed their divorce in January 2025. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

According to a source, the exes made a conscious effort to keep the divorce proceedings amicable, choosing not to "nickel and dime each other" throughout the process.

Affleck and Lopez did not get ‘ugly’ with divorce settlement

Since the former couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement, this could have turned into a very messy affair. However, Affleck and Lopez fairly divided their assets without coming at each other for every penny. A source told InTouch Weekly, “Jennifer and Ben are officially divorced, and the only bright spot is that they never got ugly. Many thought that their lawyers would do the nasty nitpicking on behalf of each of them, but they both decided to leave the marriage as amicably as possible,” in January 2025.

The source added that they did not want to “nickel and dime each other” as “they respected each other way too much for that.” They continued, “I’m not saying that it never crossed their minds, it just wasn’t worth it. They have too much history together. They actually parted as friends.”

Who got what in the divorce settlement?

The settlement documents revealed that all of their clothing, jewellery and items from other personal belongings went to the On The Floor singer whereas Affleck got to keep his businesses including his joint venture in production with Matt Damon, Artists Equity. The profits from the sale of their Beverly Hills mansion will be divided equally between the two, as reported by Cheatsheet.