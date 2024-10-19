Jennifer Lopez is angry at Ben Affleck's post-divorce makeover, claims report: 'These are things she wanted him to do'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's ongoing divorce is getting more complicated with each passing day. In the two months since Jennifer filed for divorce, the estranged couple has engaged in PDA, fought publicly, gone out on family get-togethers, and even traded jibes. Now, a report has claimed that JLo is 'seeing red' due to Ben's post-separation glowup. (Also read: Ben Affleck brushes off divorce rumours with a bangin' new look) A file photo of Jennifer Lopez (L) and Ben Affleck from 2023. Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024 (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

JLo on Ben Affleck's makeover

In the weeks since the divorce was filed, Ben Affleck has undergone something of a makeover. Aided by his close ones, the actor is reportedly taking better care of himself, and has been spotted with dyed hair with a more trim and younger look of late. According to an In Touch Weekly report, a source says, “He’s now dying his hair, getting manicures and pedicures, getting waxed from head to toe. He’s even getting hair plugs and seeing the dermatologist for skin treatments to turn back the clock. Even his diet is cleaner. He’s cut out a ton of the junk.”

However, Jennifer is not a big fan of this change, adds the source. “As you can imagine J. Lo is seeing red. These are all the things she wanted him to do when they were together and he totally refused," the report quotes the insider as saying. The report does not clarify whether Jennifer has expressed her displeasure to her estranged husband directly or not.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first dated in the early 2000s and briefly got engaged too, before breaking up in 2004. They got back together almost decades later in 2021. Reports said that they were thinking of a future together the second time around. In 2022, the couple took the plunge and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. However, they were separated within 18 months and just a few months later, the divorce was filed.