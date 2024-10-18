JLo ‘wants to wash away the stink’ of Ben Affleck romance-inspired album, release new music despite…

Jennifer Lopez is moving forward after splitting up with ex Ben Affleck. Now back on track to salvage her discography, the singer-actress is looking for her next “big dance hit.” Jennifer Lopez attends the Road to the Golden Globes Party during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Getty Images via AFP)

A source spilled to Page Six that ‘Jenny from the Block’ is back ‘On the Floor’ flipping through options that will get her back on top career-wise. With shifting priorities, she clearly wants to go big or go home.

Jennifer Lopez doesn't want ‘This Is Me… Now,' an album that received mixed reviews as her final music piece

Contrary to her prior hints about retiring from the music biz, Lopez wants to dust off the bitter reminder of how she fell short of pulling off a victory with her last album, “This Is Me… Now." Much like her last few projects across the entertainment board, this particular album was inspired by her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck. The “Dance Again” songbird released the record in Valentine’s Month this year. However, the music piece failed to chart in the top 20 of the Billboard Top 200, securing a spot at #38.

Lopez called it that this might be it days before the album release. She billed it as her potentially last body of music work, telling Entertainment Tonight, “The truth is I don’t even know if I’ll ever make another album after this.”

“It’s such the kind of quintessential kind of Jennifer Lopez J.Lo project, and I really feel very fulfilled, so they really will be collector’s items at a certain point.”

She also sweetly name-dropped her longtime manager in the conversation at the time: “Don’t tell Benny [Medina, her longtime manager] that that’s what I’m thinking — this might be my last album ever.” Her ninth album was a direct sequel to her 2002 studio album “This Is Me… Then,” an LP that featured the hit track “Jenny from the Block,” starring an infamous Ben Affleck cameo.

Jennifer Lopez wants to revive the old JLo and deliver a big dance hit

Nevertheless, per the latest report published by the American tabloid, Lopez is purportedly brushing aside her initial claims and getting ready to walk back into the recording booth with her head held high. With the so-far-only teased album, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” songstress is hoping to revive the magic of the “old Lopez” ruling the music charts. “There is no point of her going into it unless it’s big, and critics say it’s the old Lopez. She needs a big banger,” the source pressed. The insider also insisted that she isn’t merely looking at dropping a single or two but a whole new album listed with “hits” from top to bottom.

But why now? She can’t accept that her last album, which had to do all about Affleck, would be the final musical offering to the world. “She wants to wash away the stink of ‘This Is Me… Now.’” Jen even put her tour attached to the album – which saw its narrative overtaking the music – on hold, hot on the heels of reported poor sales. Ultimately, she took time off “to be with her children, family and close friends” at a time that was already weighing down on her, both personally and professionally.

Although Lopez is tied to cinematic projects like Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman, both produced by Affleck and best buddy Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, the “workhorse” is back on the “priority is on music” agenda. If the industry insider’s words ring true in the future, the former Super Bowl performer will be back to embracing her musical roots before we know it.