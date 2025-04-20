'Oh the humbling!': Jennifer Lopez is shocked as influencer asks her what she does for a living, internet reacts. Watch

Jennifer Lopez seemed to be caught in an embarrassing situation as a content creator, known for his street interviews, asked her her name and what she did for a living. In the now-viral clip shot by influencer Feroz Zadran, the actor can be seen amused at the questions, but still answering them politely. Jennifer Lopez was interviews by content creator Feroz Zadran.

Jennifer Lopez gets asked who she is

The video opens with Jennifer Lopez strolling on a sidewalk as Zadran walks up towards her and compliments her outfit. The actor-singer, wearing a beige ensemble paired with a long coat, smiles and thanks him. He then asks, "What do you do for a living?" At this, Jennifer seems confused. She looks at her associate next to her and asks, "What? What do I..." The creator then repeats the question as Jennifer looks into the camera with a puzzled look. "I am a singer and entertainer," she replies in a rather subdued voice.

He then further quizzes her, asking her name and what she likes about her job. "I love everything about it," Jennifer replies with a smile. She ends the video with a piece of advice to anyone struggling with confidence: "You have to know who you are, not listen to what other people say." At this point, fans - who are off camera - recognise her and call out to her, before the video ends.

Fans defend JLo's reaction

The clip went viral after it was shared online by many other fan and meme pages. Many laughed at how surprised JLo looked that she was not recognised. "She looked like everyone is supposed to know who she is," wrote one. Another added, "She was trying hard to not act like such a diva here." Some, however, felt that the actor was relieved at not being recognised for a change, "The shock at not being recognised. Then perhaps a bit of joy, in not being recognised," read one comment.

Many said that despite the initial shock, JLo did well in the video. "I think she handled it very well and seemed lovely," read one comment. Another fan wrote, "I cannot believe she stopped and chatted. Very lovely interaction. I hope you knew who you were talking to tho!!" Many pointed out that Zadran, who has over 500k followers on Instagram, does the same for all celebrities. "So this guy does every single interview in the same way with every celebrity but when it's JLo it's unique to be laughed at? Are you really that jealous of her," wrote one fan, defending JLo.