Jeremy Renner’s India diaries: Marvel star hangs off a truck, praises ‘beautiful country and culture’. See pics

Jeremy Renner, best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is currently in India. The actor has been sharing pictures from Alwar and Delhi on social media over the last few days, and was also spotted by fans shooting with Anil Kapoor. He is in the country to shoot his Disney+ reality series Rennervations. On Wednesday and Thursday, Jeremy shared a new set of images from his India trip, which show him hanging off a truck and being amazed by a house lizard. Also read: Anil Kapoor shoots with Marvel’s Hawkeye Jeremy Renner for upcoming project in Rajasthan. See pics

On Wednesday, Jeremy took to Instagram Stories and shared a blurry picture that showed him hanging off a stationary truck, as he smiled at the camera. Earlier in the day, he tweeted a small video of a house lizard at a window, and wrote, “Today started with very good luck.” In several parts of India, spotting a lizard is considered a mark of good fortune and it seems Jeremy has imbibed that during his travels. On Thursday, he shared a selfie from Delhi--apparently from his hotel--and wrote, “Many blessings to you all from this beautiful country and culture.”

Jeremy Renner posted a picture from his ongoing India visit.

Today started with very good luck 🙏🤩 pic.twitter.com/g6qWvPi2bS — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) May 18, 2022

Jeremy has worked in a number of critically-acclaimed and commercially successful films over the years. He is best known for his role as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role he has played in all the Avengers films and the recent web series Hawkeye.

On Wednesday, multiple fans and accounts on social media shared pictures and videos of Jeremy with Anil Kapoor in Rajasthan as they shot together. The two apparently shot for Rennervations in Alwar. Before this, Jeremy had shared a picture of himself playing cricket with some kids in Alwar, and also a video that indicating he was in India to film Rennervations.

