JK Rowling on HBO's Harry Potter series: ‘I read the first two episodes and…’

J.K. Rowling has shared a special post about the highly anticipated Harry Potter series. While she would not be penning the scripts herself, the celebrated author revealed that she has read the initial episodes and is thrilled with how the project is shaping up. Sharing her thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), Rowling said, “I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!” JK Rowling gave an early verdict on the first two episodes of HBO's Harry Potter series.(AP)

When a fan asked if she was writing the show herself, she clarified, “No, but I've worked closely with the extremely talented writers.”

As per a People report, J.K. Rowling is serving as an executive producer on the upcoming show, along with Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod.

Meet the leading trio of the Harry Potter series

In May, HBO revealed the lead cast for its upcoming Harry Potter web series. The big announcement dropped on Instagram. However, HBO decided to turn off comments on the post, probably to protect the young actors from any online negativity.

Sharing photos of the trio, HBO wrote on Instagram, “Dear Mr. Potter, Miss Granger, and Mr. Weasley: We are pleased to inform you that you have a place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Please welcome Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley to the HBO Original Series Harry Potter.”

FYI: Over 30,000 actors have auditioned for these iconic roles since the casting call went out last year.

Supporting cast

Joining the new trio at Hogwarts are some well-known names taking on the iconic adult roles. John Lithgow steps in as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer will play Minerva McGonagall and Paapa Essiedu takes on the role of Severus Snape. Nick Frost is set to bring Rubeus Hagrid to life, while Luke Thallon will play Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse joins as Argus Filch.

Release date

HBO has not announced the release date for the Harry Potter series yet. But according to Variety, it will start filming this year and is expected to come out in 2026.

FAQs

Is J.K. Rowling involved in the new Harry Potter series?

Yes, Rowling is creatively involved. She is serving an as executive producer on the show.

Who are playing the role of Harry, Ron and Hermione in the Harry Potter series?

Dominic McLaughlin is playing Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton is Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout is Ron Weasley.

When will the new Harry Potter series be released?

There is no official release date yet, but it is expected to film in 2025 and air in 2026.