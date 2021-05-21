Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Joel Edgerton welcomes first child with girlfriend Christine Centenara: 'I'm in love'
Joel Edgerton features in filmmaker Barry Jenkins' limited series The Underground Railroad, which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 14.(REUTERS)
Joel Edgerton welcomes first child with girlfriend Christine Centenara: 'I'm in love'

Joel Edgerton and Christine Centenara prefer to keep their personal lives away from the spotlight. They never publicly announced Christine's pregnancy.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 11:43 AM IST

Actor Joel Edgerton has announced the birth of his first child with girlfriend Christine Centenara.

Joel, who has been dating Christine, the fashion director of Vogue Australia, for quite some time, shared the news during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"I just ran away from the hospital for a moment. I can't even put it into words. I'm in love," the 46-year-old actor said.

Joel, who did not disclose the gender of the newborn, also revealed that he nearly missed the big moment because of his work schedule.

"I was very nervous because I was working in Queensland and there are some border issues with Sydney and Queensland that pop up. I was getting very nervous that I'd get stuck," he said.

Also read: Angelina Jolie gets covered in bees for 18 minutes for a striking photoshoot. See pics inside

"But I was working with some wonderful people who said, 'We will move heaven and earth to make sure you don't miss something this important'," he added.

Joel and Christine prefer to keep their personal lives away from the spotlight. They never publicly announced Christine's pregnancy.

The actor currently features in filmmaker Barry Jenkins' limited series The Underground Railroad, which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 14.

