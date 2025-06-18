John Cho, Kal Penn to return in new Harold & Kumar film? Here are latest updates

Cobra Kai creators are developing a new Harold & Kumar movie. John Cho and Kal Penn are expected to return in the cult comedy's latest adventure. The trio behind Netflix’s breakout series Cobra Kai-Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald are developing a brand-new Harold & Kumar film, reported Deadline. A new Harold & Kumar film is in the works (X)

The project is being backed by Lionsgate’s Mandate Pictures, the same studio that supported the stoner duo’s original escapades two decades ago.

This marks a homecoming of sorts for the creators, who launched their Hollywood careers with the now-iconic franchise. They co-wrote the first film, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, back in 2004 and later made their directorial debut with 2008’s Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay.

John Cho, Kal Penn expected to return

While casting is still being finalised, John Cho and Kal Penn who played Harold Lee and Kumar Patel are reportedly in talks to reprise their roles. Though their deals aren’t officially closed, sources suggest both actors are likely to return for this new chapter.

Hurwitz and Schlossberg will direct the film from a script co-written with Heald. The trio will also produce under their Counterbalance Entertainment banner, alongside longtime franchise collaborator Greg Shapiro.

Nathan Kahane, who currently serves as Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group President, is also on board as producer, just before his planned departure from the studio. Dina Hillier will executive produce for Counterbalance, reported Deadline.

A cult legacy with serious staying power

What started as a modest box office performer has grown into a full-blown cult classic. The original Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle may not have made headlines during its theatrical run, but its life on DVD was a different story altogether.

That sleeper success spawned two sequels, Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008) and A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (2011). All three films raked in a combined $104 million worldwide. The franchise has built a loyal fanbase thanks to its absurd humor, sharp commentary and offbeat chemistry between the leads.

FAQs

Is a new Harold & Kumar movie officially happening?

Yes, it is currently in development with the creators of Cobra Kai at the helm.

Will John Cho and Kal Penn return?

They haven’t signed officially yet, but are expected to reprise their roles.

How many Harold & Kumar films are there so far?

Three: White Castle (2004), Guantanamo Bay (2008), and 3D Christmas (2011).