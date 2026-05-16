John Travolta breaks down in tears after getting surprise honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival: ‘Beyond Oscar…’

Hollywood star John Travolta received a major surprise while premiering his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, at the Cannes Film Festival, when he was presented with an honorary Palme d'Or, the festival’s equivalent of a lifetime achievement award, leaving the actor emotional and in tears on stage. John Travolta received an honourary lifetime achievement Palm d'Or award prior to the screening of the film Propeller One-Way Night Coach at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Olivier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP) (AFP)

John Travolta gets honorary Palme d’Or Festival head Thierry Frémaux surprised John, 72, with the prestigious award onstage at the Debussy Theater on Friday, calling him "one of the greatest actors" deserving of an award.

John was shocked and overwhelmed by the surprise honour, and was seen holding back tears while saying, “This is beyond the Oscar.”

“Surprise complétement!. I can’t believe this. This is the last thing I expected. You (Cannes director Thierry Fremaux) said this would be a special night, but I didn’t know it would mean this,” an emotional John exclaimed on stage.

The actor continued, “This is a humbling moment, so thank you Thierry from the bottom of my heart. When I met with you in November, I had no expectation that my film would be accepted. And when Thierry said it was not only accepted but it was making history because it would be the first film ever accepted that early, I cried like a baby because I just couldn’t believe it. Because in my opinion, you are the most discerning person in the movie industry. I was just happy to be here! I never expected this. Thank you so much.”