Johnny Depp's attorney explains his viral fist pump moment when Amber Heard mentioned Kate Moss stairs story

Johnny Depp's attorney Ben Chew, who was seen pumping his fis during the defamation trial against Amber Heard when she mentioned British model Kate Moss, is now opening up about the reason behind it. The jury ruled in Johnny's favour in its verdict on June 1, and Kate Moss' testimony in his defense is believed to have played a part in it. Also Read| Johnny Depp and his lawyers celebrate as Amber Heard claims he pushed Kate Moss down the stairs. Watch

Ben Chew has now shared that he had lost his composure for a moment when Amber repeated her claim that she punched Johnny once because she had heard that he pushed his ex-girlfriend Kate down the stairs, and was afraid he would do the same to her sister Whitney Heard who was trying to break a fight between them. Ben also revealed that they were not sure at the time if they would be able to convince Kate to testify.

He told Law & Crime Network, "There was an instance in which Ms Heard actually did admit to punching Johnny and that was what we call the staircase incident. But her explanation for that was she had to punch Johnny because she was convinced that but for her punching Johnny, he would have pushed her sister Whitney down the stairs the same way she had heard that he had pushed Ms Kate Moss down the stairs. I lost my composure for a moment and did a fist bump because I knew that was not true."

He added, "But then that put a lot of pressure on us. Fortunately, Ms Moss came forward. And this is a woman who has never testified ever for any reason, a very private person, very successful person. And she wanted to correct the record and she did so quite explicitly. She said that Johnny had never pushed her down any stairs, he had never hit her, he had never kicked her during their three-year romantic relationship. And we thought that was another important moment as well, because it debunked a defense to what otherwise appeared to be an instance of violence."

Johnny had filed a $50 million defamation suit against Amber over an article she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 implying that he abused her during their short-lived marriage, though she had not taken his name in it. Amber filed a countersuit of $100 million against Johnny for calling her a liar. A jury found both the parties guilty of defaming each other, but awarded a bigger compensation to Johnny. Amber now owes him $10.35 million, which according to her lawyers she is not capable of paying.

