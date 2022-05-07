Johnny Depp smiles and shrugs as Amber Heard awkwardly steps back on coming face to face with him in courtroom. Watch

Actor Amber Heard and her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, who are currently engaged in a court battle, recently came face to face inside the premises. In a video that has been shared on YouTube, Amber Heard is seen in the witness box opposite Johnny. As the judge adjourns the court, Amber is seen stepping out of the witness box. (Also Read | Johnny Depp calls Amber Heard’s teary-eyed testimony a ‘performance’, she says he lacks the ‘courage to look at her)

Johnny too was seen getting out of his seat and heading towards the exit. As he neared Amber, she seemed taken aback and scared. The actor gasped and took a step back. Two police officers were then seen gesturing to Johnny to stop, which he did.

Johnny then turned around shrugged and smiled as he joined his team members on one side. Amber was seen looking around and maintaining a distance. She was then escorted away by the female police officer. As Amber left, Johnny too walked away with his team.

Taking to the comments section, a person wrote, "This makes me sad that a relationship can end with both parties hating each other that much." Another person referred to Johnny's popular character from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series and wrote, "Easy jack sparrow you scared the lady." Johnny essayed the role of Jack Sparrow in .

Recently, Amber broke down in tears on the witness stand as she said Johnny sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle and threatened her life shortly after the pair were married. Testifying in a widely watched defamation trial, Amber said she visited Johnny in Australia about a month after their wedding in early 2015.

Johnny is suing Amber for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. Amber has counter-sued for $100 million, arguing Johnny smeared her by calling her a liar.

The legal case hinges on a December 2018 opinion piece Amber authored in the Washington Post. The article never mentioned Johnny by name, but his lawyer told jurors it was clear Amber was referencing him. The couple's divorce was finalized in 2017 after less than two years of marriage.

