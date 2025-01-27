Josh Gad reveals why Frozen 3 will only release in 2027: 'We want to give audiences something that is worth the wait’

The eagerly awaited third instalment of the beloved Disney franchise, Frozen, has been generating immense excitement among fans. Now, Josh Gad has shared that Frozen 3 is slated to hit theatres in 2027, which may seem like a long wait, but he assured fans that the end result will be well worth the anticipation. Also read: Frozen 4 is already ‘in the works’ alongside part 3, Disney CEO Bob Iger reveals Frozen 2 was released in 2019.(Getty Images via AFP)

Josh reveals

Josh spoke about Frozen 3 while appearing on an episode of The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw podcast on SiriusXM. Josh has voiced the magical talking snowman, Olaf, in the hit animated films. He said that he couldn’t reveal much about the upcoming third instalment.

The 43-year-old revealed, “Anything that I have seen or know I will have been sworn to secrecy on”. While Josh remained tight-lipped about the details, he revealed a valid reason behind the long wait for the film.

Josh continued, “Here’s what I can tell you. There’s a reason the movie is coming out in 2027. And that is because no one wants to rush this. Everyone wants this to not just be a sequel or a money grab. They want this to be absolutely worthy of the story we set out to make in 2013 (in the first Frozen movie). And we want to give audiences something that is worth the years of waiting and years of anticipation. And I know that they are actively working on that. And I know that they have a story that they are very, very, very excited about. And beyond that, I think I’ll have Disney lawyers knocking down my door. But buckle up because I think they have something incredible in store,” he concluded.

About the Frozen film franchise

The Frozen franchise is set in the land of Arendelle, featuring fan-favourite characters like Queen Elsa, Princess Anna, and Olaf. It comes with themes of sisterhood, women power and the power of nature.

Frozen, which was released in 2013, narrated the story of two sisters -- fearless and optimist Anna who goes on a journey to bring back her sister Elsa to save their kingdom of Arendelle from eternal winter.

The original Frozen, which also featured the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff, became one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time. The film’s sequel, Frozen 2, was released in 2019 and also smashed box office records. The second part of the Disney traced the pasts of Princesses Anna and Elsa, voiced by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel. Frozen 4 is also in the works.