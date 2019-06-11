Frozen 2 trailer: Elsa embarks on a terrifying journey away from home with Anna, Kristoff and Olaf

A new trailer of upcoming Disney fantasy Frozen 2 is out and takes us into the magical world of Elsa, the ice queen. While it is a visual delight in every way, it also gives a sneak peek into the new danger Elsa is set to face this time.

It begins with Elsa discovering a horse’s image in water before it dissolves itself. Several blink-and-miss images appear in front of Elsa until Grand Pabbie arrives on the scene to tell her, “We have always feared that Elsa’s powers were too much for this world. Now we must hope that they are enough.”

The trailer shows quick glimpses of Elsa, her sister Anna and friends Kristoff and Olaf as they embark on a terrifying journey beyond the kingdom of Arendelle to face a new threat. A scene shows Elsa hiding behind a tree as a huge demon is seen looking for her.

The makers had earlier released a teaser trailer which showed Elsa trying to find her way off a dark island.

A still from Frozen 2 trailer.

The makers recently released a new poster of the film showing the two sisters Elsa and Anna standing in the woods. While Elsa is in her usual shimmery blue dress, Anna is in a purple dress. It is the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2013 film Frozen.

Idina Menzel returns to lend her voice for Elsa just like Kristen Bell voices Anna, Josh Gad for Olaf and Jonathan Groff for Kristoff. Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are also returning for the sequel.

Disney’s original 2013 film Frozen bagged Oscars for best animated feature and best original song for Let It Go. In 2018, the film was also launched as a live musical on Broadway. Frozen 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 22.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 19:49 IST