The Gilded Age Season 3 draws parallels between 1880s New York and today’s billionaire boom

The Gilded Age is returning to HBO and Max for its highly anticipated third season on Sunday, June 22. The show is set to once again immerse viewers in the opulence and ambition of 1880s New York. But for creators Julian Fellowes and Sonja Warfield, the story’s relevance extends far beyond the velvet drawing rooms of the past. It also connects to the ego-fueled billionaire culture of today, stated a report in the Boston Herald. The Gilded Age is back on HBO with a third season.

According to the report, Fellowes, speaking at an event in Manhattan, reflected on the thematic parallels between the late 19th century’s industrial tycoons and modern tech magnates such as Elon Musk.

Best known for creating Downton Abbey, Fellowes highlighted how the historical narrative intersects with the current cultural climate. He said people in the Gilded Age were not trying to race toward the moon like billionaires such as Elon Musk are today. He, however, admitted that if they could, they would have.

“We’re in another kind of ego world,” Fellowes was quoted as saying in the Boston Herald report.

Writers highlight how prestige and self-preservation remain unchanged

The third season continues to delve into themes of ambition, power, prestige, and human frailty. Fellowes added that the Gilded Age was similar to today’s ego-driven world, except people were dressed in corsets and top hats.

Co-writer Sonja Warfield noted that although the show is set in a different time, its central themes remain timeless. She added that the universal human experiences of love, death and marriage have stayed the same, regardless of the era.

The show, which follows the fierce social battles between old-money families and ambitious new industrialists, explores how wealth was – and still is – used to gain cultural dominance.

Fellowes noted that many 19th-century industrial tycoons, like Andrew Carnegie and Henry Clay Frick, only turned to philanthropy toward the end of their lives. He shared that the thought of the legacy they would leave behind struck them, which propelled them to start their art collections and donate libraries.

The Gilded Age Season 3 streams June 22 on HBO and Max

Season 3 of The Gilded Age picks up where Season 2 left off, continuing to chart the personal and political maneuverings of the Russell family and their rivals as they navigate a rapidly changing America – one marked by innovation, inequality and ambition.

Season 3 will begin streaming on June 22 on HBO and Max.

ALSO READ: Meet HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery renames streamer Max after two years

FAQs

What is the best series on HBO right now?

The Gilded Age, Succession, The Last of Us and House of the Dragon are among HBO’s most critically acclaimed recent series.

Which is HBO's most-watched series?

Game of Thrones holds the title as HBO’s most-watched series, with record-breaking viewership worldwide.

What are the top 10 best series of all time?

Lists often include The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, The Wire, Game of Thrones, Mad Men, Succession, The Crown, The Gilded Age, Stranger Things and Fargo.

What’s the most trending series right now?

As of June 2025, The Gilded Age Season 3, Ginny and Georand House of the Dragon are topping streaming charts.