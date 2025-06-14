Mariska Hargitay revisits the life and legacy of late mother Jayne Mansfield in new HBO documentary

Mariska Hargitay was only three when her mother, iconic 1960s star Jayne Mansfield, died in a car crash. But Mariska never stopped chasing her fondest memories with Jayne. So much so that she has decided to showcase her love for her darling mother through the documentary My Mom, Jayne. It will also mark the 61-year-old’s directorial debut. The film was also introduced at theTribeca Film Festival on June 13. Mariska Hartigay during her recent appearance in Cannes.(AFP)

Peeling back the glamour

The documentary reveals a Jayne Mansfield far removed from the blonde bombshell caricature. She played violin, spoke several languages, had a 160 IQ and raised five children while navigating a career often reduced to risque photo ops and tabloid fodder.

“To bring her back here and tell her story was quite meaningful,” Mariska said at Cannes, where Jayne once walked the red carpet decades ago.

The project became a personal excavation. Hargitay admits she once felt embarrassed by her mother’s over-the-top image. But with time, she began to see Mansfield’s struggles with typecasting and creative limitations. “I just longed and ached to know the real person… what made her tick,” she said, as reported by E! News.

Identity, family and hidden truths

Jayne Mansfield died in 1967 while travelling with her children. Mariska and her brothers survived the crash, but the emotional scars ran deep. “Losing my mother at such an early age is the scar of my soul,” she told Redbook in 2009.

Raised by Mickey Hargitay-her mother’s second husband-Mariska was stunned to discover in her twenties that her biological father was singer Nelson Sardelli. That long-buried truth also finds space in the film.

Today, Mariska embraces both her family history and her mother’s legacy. My Mom, Jayne, she says, is her way of finally meeting the woman she missed.

The documentary premieres June 27 on HBO.

FAQs

Who was Jayne Mansfield?



A 1950s–60s Hollywood actress known for her beauty, brains, and charisma.

How did she die?



Jayne Mansfield died in a 1967 car crash while travelling with her children.

What is My Mom, Jayne about?



Mariska Hargitay’s directorial debut explores her late mother Jayne Mansfield’s life, struggles and legacy.