Julian McMahon dies at 56: Full list of movies and TV shows

Actor Julian McMahon passed away at the age of 56 after a brave battle with cancer, his wife Kelly Paniagua announced in a statement to Deadline. Julian McMahon has died at the age of 56. (X)

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer. Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories," she wrote.

McMahon was best known for his work on Nip/Tuck and Charmed, as well as his more recent role in FBI: Most Wanted. He was also the first actor to portray the iconic villain Doctor Doom in the 2005 movie Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Below is a complete filmography of Julian McMahon -

Movies

Wet and Wild Summer! (aka Exchange Lifeguards) (1992) – Role: Mick Dooley

Magenta (1997) – Role: Dr. Michael Walsh

In Quiet Night (aka You Belong to Me Forever) (1998) – Role: Sheriff Hayes

Chasing Sleep (2000) – Role: George Simian

Another Day (2001, TV Movie) – Role: David Cameron

Fantastic Four (2005) – Role: Victor Von Doom / Doctor Doom

Premonition (2007) – Role: Jim Hanson

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) – Role: Victor Von Doom / Doctor Doom

Prisoner (2007) – Role: Derek Plato

Meet Market (2008) – Role: Hutch

Red (2010) – Role: Robert Stanton

Faces in the Crowd (2011) – Role: Detective Kerrest

Fire with Fire (2012) – Role: Robert

Bait (2012) – Role: Doyle

Paranoia (2013) – Role: Meechum

You’re Not You (2014) – Role: Liam

Swinging Safari (2018) – Role: Rick Jones

Monster Party (2018) – Role: Patrick Dawson

The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat (2024) – Role: Unknown

The Surfer (2024) – Role: Scally

Television Shows

Rafferty’s Rules (1988) – Guest role

G.P. (1988) – Guest role

The Power, The Passion (1989) – Role: Kane Edmonds

Home and Away (1989–1991) – Role: Ben Lucini

Another World (1993–1995) – Role: Ian Rain

Profiler (1996–2000) – Role: Detective John Grant

Will & Grace (2000) – Guest role: Guy in elevator

Charmed (2000–2003, 2005) – Role: Cole Turner

Nip/Tuck (2003–2010) – Role: Dr. Christian Troy

Robot Chicken (2007) – Guest voice role

Full Circle (2013) – Role: Stanley Murphy

Childhood’s End (2015) – Role: Dr. Rupert Boyce

Hunters (2016) – Role: McCarthy

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (2017) – Role: Zackariah Webb

Marvel’s Runaways (2017–2019) – Role: Jonah

FBI (2020) – Guest role: Jess LaCroix

FBI: International (2021) – Guest role: Jess LaCroix

FBI: Most Wanted (2020–2022) – Role: Jess LaCroix

The Residence (2024) – Role: Unknown