Julian McMahon dies at 56: Full list of movies and TV shows
Julian McMahon was best known for his work on Nip/Tuck and Charmed. He played Doctor Doom in the 2005 movie Fantastic Four. He was also seen in FBI: Most Wanted
Actor Julian McMahon passed away at the age of 56 after a brave battle with cancer, his wife Kelly Paniagua announced in a statement to Deadline.
“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer. Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories," she wrote.
McMahon was best known for his work on Nip/Tuck and Charmed, as well as his more recent role in FBI: Most Wanted. He was also the first actor to portray the iconic villain Doctor Doom in the 2005 movie Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.
Below is a complete filmography of Julian McMahon -
Movies
Wet and Wild Summer! (aka Exchange Lifeguards) (1992) – Role: Mick Dooley
Magenta (1997) – Role: Dr. Michael Walsh
In Quiet Night (aka You Belong to Me Forever) (1998) – Role: Sheriff Hayes
Chasing Sleep (2000) – Role: George Simian
Another Day (2001, TV Movie) – Role: David Cameron
Fantastic Four (2005) – Role: Victor Von Doom / Doctor Doom
Premonition (2007) – Role: Jim Hanson
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) – Role: Victor Von Doom / Doctor Doom
Prisoner (2007) – Role: Derek Plato
Meet Market (2008) – Role: Hutch
Red (2010) – Role: Robert Stanton
Faces in the Crowd (2011) – Role: Detective Kerrest
Fire with Fire (2012) – Role: Robert
Bait (2012) – Role: Doyle
Paranoia (2013) – Role: Meechum
You’re Not You (2014) – Role: Liam
Swinging Safari (2018) – Role: Rick Jones
Monster Party (2018) – Role: Patrick Dawson
The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat (2024) – Role: Unknown
The Surfer (2024) – Role: Scally
Television Shows
Rafferty’s Rules (1988) – Guest role
G.P. (1988) – Guest role
The Power, The Passion (1989) – Role: Kane Edmonds
Home and Away (1989–1991) – Role: Ben Lucini
Another World (1993–1995) – Role: Ian Rain
Profiler (1996–2000) – Role: Detective John Grant
Will & Grace (2000) – Guest role: Guy in elevator
Charmed (2000–2003, 2005) – Role: Cole Turner
Nip/Tuck (2003–2010) – Role: Dr. Christian Troy
Robot Chicken (2007) – Guest voice role
Full Circle (2013) – Role: Stanley Murphy
Childhood’s End (2015) – Role: Dr. Rupert Boyce
Hunters (2016) – Role: McCarthy
Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (2017) – Role: Zackariah Webb
Marvel’s Runaways (2017–2019) – Role: Jonah
FBI (2020) – Guest role: Jess LaCroix
FBI: International (2021) – Guest role: Jess LaCroix
FBI: Most Wanted (2020–2022) – Role: Jess LaCroix
The Residence (2024) – Role: Unknown