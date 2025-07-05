Julian McMahon's net worth: Here's how much the Fantastic Four star earned before death

Julian McMahon, the actor best known for his roles in the early 2000s ‘Fantastic Four’ movies, passed away after a private battle with cancer, his wife, Kelly McMahon, said on Friday. In a statement, Kelly McMahon said that her husband died on July 2, Wednesday, in Clearwater, Florida. Julian McMahon in FBI's Most Wanted. (Photo: Julian McMahon on Instagram) (Instagram)

McMahon, an Australian citizen, had been living in the United States over the course of his acting career in Hollywood. Kelly McMahon said that the actor died "peacefully" after a "valiant effort to overcome cancer.”

“Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories,” the statement, first published by the entertainment news outlet Deadline, read.

Julian McMahon Net Worth

Julian McMahon's exact net worth is not publicly known. There are multiple estimates on websites such as Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest, which place the figure somewhere around $16 million. He earned significantly from his acting career, with a 2008 Reuters report stating that he earned somewhere between $125,000 to 155,000 per episode at peak during Nip/Tuck.

A significant portion of McMahon's wealth has been parked in the form of real estate both in the United States, where he lived, as well as in Australia, his home country. He purchased a home in Hollywood Hills, just below the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, in 1997, for around $712,000. He sold it in 2015 for $2.18 million, netting a profit of around $1.5 million, per a listing on Urban.com.

Meanwhile, LA Times reported in 2017 that McMahon owned a home in Malibu for over 10 years. The 3,654 sq ft property with 5 beds, 5 baths, pool and volleyball court was sold for $3.55 million in 2017, per the LA Times report.

McMahon and his sisters also inherited several high-value properties in Australia from their mother, Lady Sonia McMahon. Their childhood home in Bellevue Hill was sold for $9 million in 2011 and again for $17 million in 2019, with the proceeds shared among the siblings.

A second French Riviera–style residence in Bellevue Hill, listed between 2012 and 2020, was sold for approximately $6.25 million. Additionally, the family’s Palm Beach weekender was sold in 2012 for around $2 million.