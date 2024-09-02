Justin Baldoni pays tribute to domestic violence survivors amid Blake Lively feud rumours: ‘You’re thriving'

Justin Baldoni recently wrote a heartfelt note to all the domestic violence survivors on social media. He praised the survivors for thriving and continuing to do so even in the darkest situations in their lives. The note followed Baldon’s directorial, It Ends With Us which also highlighted the issue of domestic violence in modern society. Justin Baldoni penned a heartfelt note for domestic violence survivors. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Justin Baldoni’s love post to domestic violence survivors

Baldoni posted a letter on Instagram for all the domestic survivors. In the letter, he wrote, “You embody resilience and courage, qualities that shine bright even on the darkest days. In the tapestry of your life, each thread tells a story of endurance, strength and hope. Every step forward you take, no matter how small, is a declaration of your unyielding spirit and an inspiration to others.”

He continued his warm hug-like letter as he wrote, “You may not always see the impact you have, but your journey encourages and motivates, lighting the path for those of us still searching for the light. While I can never fully understand your pain and all you have endured, I want you to know that you are never alone in this fight.”

The actor who also acted as the antagonist in his recent directorial emphasised that the survivors are never alone highlighting they have support and love from around the globe, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. He wrote, “We are with you. You are not just surviving; you are thriving, and in your thriving, you inspire us all. May your journey forward be filled with moments of profound peace. And may you remember that as you fight for joy…you are liberating us all."

Justin’s rift with Blake Lively

Baldoni previously made it to headlines as rumours of a rift sparked between him and Blake Lively on the sets of their latest release. The two were spotted separately at their movie’s premiere and none of the cast followed back Baldoni on Instagram when the actor followed them. Social also set the two actors against each other as many claimed that the Gossip Girl actress promoted the movie in a lighthearted way as compared to the Jane The Virgin actor. It was also reported that Baldoni created an uncomfortable atmosphere on sets of It Ends With Us for Lively and others present.

It is also to be seen if there will be a sequel to the movie since there is a second book in the Colleen Hoover book series.