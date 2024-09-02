Matthew Perry’s Chandler sweater set to break the bank at ‘Friends’ 30th-anniversary auction: Check price

Popular sitcom Friends is celebrating its 30th anniversary in September, this year as the show completed three decades since its pilot episode was aired on September 22, 1994. Pro props and costumes are being auctioned off on September 23 to commemorate the show. 2024. Among several items to be auctioned, the most-watched item is that of Chandler Bing. Matthew Perry's Chandler Bing sweater draws major attention at the 'Friends' 30th-anniversary auction.(@MatthewPerry/X, @juliens_auctions/Instagram)

Chandler’s cashmere sweater from Friends

Matthew Perry’s character in Friends, Chandler’s cashmere sweater is the most watched item among all the items up for grabs. The sweater’s pre-sale value was $1,500 the price is expected to go up following Perry’s unfortunate death on October 28 and the arrest of his doctor and drug dealer, earlier in August, in the former’s death investigation case.

The caption of the item read, “The teal, 100% cashmere, polo-style sweater features long sleeves and a two-button front closure. Labeled ‘Autumn Cashmere. Size L.'”

The Jule’s Auctions said, “Chandler can be seen wearing the sweater in Season 7, Episode 10 titled ‘The One With The Holiday Armadillo,’ in a scene at Central Perk where Monica informs him she won’t be changing her last name to Bing. Then again when Phoebe brings her late mother’s Christmas candy dish — a human skull — for the gang’s holiday party,” as reported by the New York Post.

The Executive Director and Co-Founder of Julien’s Auction, Darren Julien said, “Each item in this 30th anniversary collection is a tangible connection to the magic of ‘Friends,’ one of the most beloved shows in TV history that shaped a generation and made us laugh, cry, and feel like we were part of the ‘Friends’ gang.”

Other items up for grabs in the auction

While the sweater is being eyed the most, the second most watched item is a sweater worn by Jennifer Aniston’s character, Rachel Green. She wore the sweater in the seventh season in the episode called The One with the Truth About London. The sweater is currently priced at $4,000 as of September 01. Other items in the auction titled, The One with the 30th Anniversary auction, include a head sculpture from Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer’s apartment an, ottoman from his living room and a shirt worn by Bruce Willis’ character Paul Stevens.