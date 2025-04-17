Justin Bieber's team claps back at rumours that he is in million dollar debt: ‘Clearly ill-informed’

Singer Justin Bieber has been in the limelight over the last few weeks owing to his erratic public appearances. A few days ago he even cut ties with his a clothing brand he co-founded. Now his team has released a statement to People slamming reports that claimed that the singer is drowning in millions of dollars of debt. (Also read: Justin Bieber cuts ties with his own fashion brand, asks fans not to waste their money, leaves supporters worried) (FILES) Justin Bieber's team has issued a statement on reports stating that he is in debt. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

What the singer's team said

The report added that the singer's team has released a statement on the rumours circulating about his financial stress, which read, “This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — ‘sources,’ disappointed that they no longer work with Justin. As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But, they won’t deter him from staying committed to following the right path.”

Justin's recent appearances

Justin had recently confronted the paparazzi when he had a run-in with them during a coffee run near Coachella. “You don't care about human beings. That's all you care about, guys,” he yelled at them.

Last week, Justin took to his Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of the fashion house Drew House’s Instagram account, on which he wrote, “I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drewhouse doesn’t represent me or my family or life. If your rocking with me the human Justin Bieber dont waste ur money on Drewhouse.”

In 2019 Justin had launched the clothing brand, which is commonly known for the yellow smiley face logo, along with former stylist Ryan Good.

There were also rumours of Justin facing issues in his married life with Hailey Bieber. The two put up an united front as they went out for a romantic ice cream date a week ago in LA to quash these rumours. Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child on August 23 last year, whom they named Jack Blues Bieber.