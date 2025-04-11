Justin Bieber cuts ties with his own fashion brand, asks fans not to waste their money, leaves supporters worried

Singer Justin Bieber has been in the limelight over the last few weeks owing to his public appearances, where he lashed out at paparazzi and accused them of only caring about money. Now the singer has announced that he has cut ties with Drew House fashion brand, in a since-deleted post on his Instagram Stories on Thursday. (Also read: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shut down marital strife rumours as they head out for romantic ice cream date. See pics) Justin Bieber has broken ties with Drew House fashion brand, which he co-founded in 2018. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

What Justin said

Justin took to his Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of the fashion house’s Instagram account, on which he wrote, “I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drewhouse doesn’t represent me or my family or life. If your rocking with me the human Justin Bieber dont waste ur money on Drewhouse.”

A week ago, Justin shared an AI animated video where he was seen entering a house that was stuffed with several Drew House items. He then lighted a match and made sure to exit the burning house with wife Hailey Bieber and infant son Jack Blues to escape the location.

In 2019 Justin had launched the clothing brand, which is commonly known for the yellow smiley face logo, along with former stylist Ryan Good.

Justin lashes out at paparazzi

Justin's announcement comes a day after he confronted the paparazzi when he had a run-in with them during a coffee run near Coachella. He pulled up his hoodie to hide his face, and yelled at one of the photographers who wished him good morning, “No! Not good morning. You already know. Why are you here? Money, money, money, money, money! Get outta here, bro. Money—that's all you want. You don't care about human beings. That's all you care about, guys. Money. Not people. ... You don't care about human beings."

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child on August 23 last year, whom they named Jack Blues Bieber.