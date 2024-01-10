Kaley Cuoco shares an unpleasant flying experience with a fellow passenger: I could've thrown that woman off the plane

The Flight Attendant actor Kaley Cuoco was the latest guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The 38-year-old American actress who has a 9-month old daughter Matilda with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, appeared on the show on Monday. During the course of their conversation, the host asked her if she's enjoying being a mother, and she shared that it's incredible but, "I feel like everyone judges what you do with your kid." Kaley Cuoco shares her first flight experience with daughter Matilda(AP)

Kaley went on to share an unpleasant experience she had with a fellow passenger on a flight that left her and Tom infuriated. Turns out that Kaley was flying for the first time with her daughter and Tom around Thanksgiving. She told Jimmy that even though she was quite petrified about flying with her daughter, she and Tom had taken every possible measure to ensure a seamless flying experience. They'd also carried a sound machine as that's the only thing that could help Matilda go to sleep.

The actress went on to explain that her daughter was crying on the flight before the sound machine was turned on and she finally fell asleep as Tom held her. Just when the duo heaved a sigh of relief after managing to put their daughter to sleep, the flight steward came to them and informed them about one of the passengers who “would love it” if they could “turn the sound machine off.”

The Big Bang Theory actress told the host, "And I can feel Tom be like, ‘Hey, ask the passenger if she wants to hold our screaming child when we turn it off.’ I mean, the ice went into his veins." While Jimmy was sympathetic towards the steward who had to convey the message to them, Kaley and Tom were quite displeased with the woman passenger.

By the time their flight landed, Matilda was was awake and happy as if "Life is great." Just then, the woman, who was actually sitting in front of them, turned around and said, "Oh, so your daughter does know how to smile," leaving the couple infuriated.

Kaley further shared, "It was in that moment where I understood why women end up on Dateline. I could've strangled her" and added, "I could have thrown that woman off the plane." The actress said that we all come across these instances on social media "where people are truly getting mad at these babies" and that she finds it ridiculous.