Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Kanye West and Ice Cube patch up months after anti-Semitism row

Kanye West and Ice Cube patch up months after anti-Semitism row

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Jun 04, 2023 08:09 AM IST

The two star rappers were seen together for the first time since differences between them over Kanye's anti-Semitic remarks in 2022.

Kanye West and Ice Cube were photographed meeting each other on Friday at the "You Know How We Do It" rapper's home in Marina Del Rey, California. The two star rappers were seen together for the first time since differences between them over Kanye's anti-Semitic remarks in 2022.

Kanye West(Getty Images)
Kanye West(Getty Images)

During their meeting, Kanye and Ice Cube were spotted hugging each other while exchanging smiles. Their pictures from the jovial meeting, went viral on social media. In the pictures, Kanye is seen wearing all black clothes and black socks. Ice Cube sported a black hoodie, blue jeans and Nike sneakers.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt takes legal action against Angelina Jolie concerning sale of their shared French estate

Notably, in October 2022, Kanye had made anti-Semitic comments during his appearance on the “Drink Champs” podcast. Kanye had also posted anti-Jewish comments on Twitter due to which his account was suspended too.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," Kanye had posted on Twitter.

During his anti-Semitic rant on the “Drink Champs” podcast, Kanye had claimed that Ice Cube had influenced him. Later, Ice Cube had gone public and posted on Twitter that he had nothing to do with Kanye's anti-Jewish comments.

“I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bulls**t. I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him," Ice Cube had tweeted at that time.

“I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been,” Ice Cube's tweet further read.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kanye west ice cube
kanye west ice cube
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out