Keanu Reeves spins out of track, escapes injury on pro motor racing debut at iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves made his professional auto racing debut on Saturday in an event in which The Matrix star spun out at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The actor did not suffer an injury and even re-joined the race later. (Also read: Keanu Reeves is Hollywood's youngest 60-year-old)

Keanu Reeves' pro auto racing debut

Reeves spun into the grass without a collision on the exit of Turn 9 a little more than halfway through the 45-minute race. He re-entered and continued driving, signalling he was uninjured.

Reeves, who qualified 31st out of the 35 cars, ran as high as 21st and successfully avoided a first-lap crash in Turn 14. Reeves finished 25th.

Reeves, who is 60 years old, is competing at Indianapolis in the Toyota GR Cup, a Toyota spec-racing series and a support series for this weekend’s Indy 8 Hour sports car event. He has a second race on Sunday.

Keanu Reeves drives during the GR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(AP)

Reeves is driving the No 92 BRZRKR car, which is promoting his graphic novel The Book of Elsewhere. He is teammates with Cody Jones from Dude Perfect. Reeves has previous racing experience as a former participant in the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in the celebrity race. Reeves won the event in 2009.

Keanu Reeves' Hollywood work

He is scheduled to attend a 30th anniversary screening of his 1994 hit Speed on Tuesday in Los Angeles alongside his co-star Sandra Bullock. The actor was last seen on screen in 2023 in John Wick Chapter 4, the latest instalment of his hit action franchise. The actor has voiced Shadow the Hedhegog in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3. He is also set to reprise his role as John Wick in a reported cameo in the Ana de Armas-starrer From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, which releases next year.

