Sonam Kapoor reposts Keanu Reeves interview clip about 'thinking of death all the time'

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has amplified Keanu Reeves’ interview with BBC News with co-author China Miéville ahead of the release of his first novel The Book of Elsewhere. She posted the clip on her Instagram story, wherein the actor opens up about his perception on death and mortality. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor on being told she's 'not aged much': 'Obviously I don't look as young as a Janhvi or a Khushi but...') Sonam Kapoor seemed to have resonated with Keanu Reeves' latest interview.

Keanu’s success in the film industry with his widely appreciated screen-work in movies including John Wick, The Matrix, Devil’s Advocate, and voice overs in multiple animated movies including Toy Story and Super-Pets has led him to be ranked as the fourth-greatest actor of the 21st century by The New York Times, and one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine.

Keanu on death and mortality

The actor, apart from his work in the film industry, has been working on his first novel with China Miéville, a British fiction writer and literary critic, titled The Book of Elsewhere. The novel is categorised under speculative fiction and the story takes place in an alternate universe, following the life of an immortal warrior, exploring the themes of life and death in great detail.

‘I think about death all the time’

In an interview with BBC, Keanu opened up about his thoughts on death and mortality with regard to the context of his upcoming novel. “I think about death all the time,” said the actor, further claiming that thinking about death is good. Catching the interviewer by surprise, who comments on Keanu still being very young to give death a thought. “Hopefully it sensitises to an appreciation of the breath we have and the relationships that we have the potential to have,” said the actor, providing a rather positive and hopeful perspective on the concept of mortality.

In addition to Keanu’s comments, China connected the discussion to their novel to bind the fictional and nonfictional worlds together by adding “You can have a book that has these kind of you know, fun explosive sequences. But you can also quite seriously sort of talk about death and what that means to be human.”