Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny heat up Drake's concert with steamy PDA alongside Kim Kardashian

Supermodel Kendall Jenner and music sensation Bad Bunny were caught indulging in rare public displays of affection at a recent Drake concert. An exclusive eyewitness account revealed that the loved-up couple was even making out while Kim Kardashian, Kendall's sister, was seated right next to them at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Supermodel Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's PDA at a Drake concert creates a stir; caught kissing while Kim Kardashian watched.(Twitter)

The affectionate scene didn't go unnoticed as a TikTok user managed to capture a video of Jenner and Bad Bunny in their VIP seats. The footage depicts Kendall Jenner holding the rapper's face while engaged in a hushed conversation during Drake's performance of "God's Plan" on his “It’s All a Blur Tour.”

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, had his arms wrapped around Jenner as they shared an intimate moment. The couple even took a break from their close conversation to dance with their hands clasped. Fashionably coordinated, they both sported black leather pants for their night of musical romance. Kendall paired her skintight pants with a matching crop top, while Bad Bunny donned a tan jacket, a backward baseball cap, and stylish sunglasses.

Mixed reactions from fans

Social media buzzed with mixed reactions to this sudden public display of affection. Fans were quick to express their awe at the couple's chemistry, with one TikTok user commenting, "They genuinely look so in love." However, not everyone was on board, with some fans expressing humorous discomfort at the passionate display.

Jenner's stance on maintaining privacy in her relationships was reiterated in a recent interview with WSJ Magazine. She explained that she values keeping certain aspects of her life sacred and finds a balance between privacy and enjoying her personal experiences. This approach is not unfamiliar to Jenner, who previously kept her relationship with basketball star Devin Booker away from the public eye.

Interestingly, Bad Bunny shares a similar perspective on protecting his personal life. In a June interview with Rolling Stone, he emphasized the importance of preserving his bond with Jenner, even amidst fan curiosity. He firmly stated, “Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don't focus on that. I'm always going to keep living my way.”

The concert also brought about a mini family reunion, with Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, and Tristan Thompson all enjoying the music and each other's company.