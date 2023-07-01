Kevin Spacey is a ‘sexual bully’ who assaults other men, says UK prosecutor as sex assault trial begins

Actor Kevin Spacey has been called a 'sexual bully' who assaults other men during the outset of his sexual assault trial on Friday in a London courtroom. The award winning actor is currently facing 12 charges in a British trial, covering several allegations made by four men in the time period between 2001 to 2013. (Also read: Kevin Spacey faces trial in London, Accused of sexual offenses. Here's what to know) Kevin Spacey has denied al the 12 charges against him, which includes sexual assault and indecent assault.

The trial begins

The American Beauty actor appeared for the hearing on the first day of evidence at London's Southwark Crown Court on Friday. The charges include three incidents of indecent assaults, three of sexual assaults and a more serious offence of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The 63-year-old, who was charged last year, has denied all the allegations made against him.

Kevin Spacey is termed a sexual bully

As per a report made by The Guardian, prosecutor Christine Agnew opened the trial on Friday, which is expected to last for a month. She then added, "He is an extremely famous actor who has won a number of awards. He is also, the prosecution allege, a man who sexually assaults other men. A man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable- a sexual bully. His preferred method of assault is, it appears, to grab aggressively other men in the crotch. On one occasion things went further than that.”

Details of the assault

The prosecutor then went on to detail what the complainants, who were all men in the age group 20s and 30s, had alleged happened when they met the actor. She added that these offences took place when Kevin Spacey was living and working in the UK. The trail then went on to detail the count of sexual assault, where Kevin Spacey allegedly hugged the man before placing his head in the young actor’s crotch. “[The complainant] recalls feeling vulnerable and thinking that perhaps this was just how people in the acting world acted. This was his last clear memory before he either fell asleep or passed out. He comments that it was unusual for him to sleep or ‘conk out’. He awoke some time later with his belt intact but his button and zip of his trousers were down. Kevin Spacey Fowler was next to him on his knees sucking his penis," said the prosecutor.

Kevin Spacey was seen in Netflix's House of Cards. The actor appeared in five seasons of the show, and was fired in 2017 over allegations of misconduct on and off the set.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail