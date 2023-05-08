Kim Kardashian throws son Psalm an epic fireman-themed party complete with real firefighters!

The Kardashian family knows how to throw a party, and this time it was for the youngest member of the clan, Psalm West, who turned four on May 9. But the family decided to celebrate early with a fireman-themed party at Kim Kardashian's sprawling Calabasas home. US socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.(AFP)

Kim went all out, with balloons, treats, and refreshments depicting firefighters, fire trucks, flames, and Dalmatians. The guests, including Psalm's three elder siblings - North, Saint, and Chicago, as well as his aunt Khloe Kardashian, her on-and-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and their daughter True, donned personalized firefighter costumes complete with name tags. But the party didn't stop there.

Kim's friend Natalie Halcro planned the bash, which featured special guests from the Santa Fe Springs fire department, around 40 miles away from the Kardashian-Jenner home. The firefighters brought along their original fire engine from 1958 and gave the guests rides on it, much to the delight of the children. Kim shared a clip of herself riding in front with Khloe, while North and the group were in the back, yelling, "Going on a fire truck ride!".

Kim expressed her gratitude to the firefighters, who are always ready to help their families in Calabasas. She later shared the party's highlights on her Instagram stories, while Khloe celebrated her nephew's special day with a TikTok that included lots of Dalmatian decor, red balloons, and plenty of snacks. The video featured True and her cousin Dream, as well as Stormi, Kylie Jenner, and Travis Scott's daughter.

The party wasn't complete without a piñata, and Khloe shared photos of the kids, including Psalm, trying to break a firetruck-shaped one. All of the children had a turn at bat, while the proud mom and aunt cheered them on.

It's unclear whether Psalm's dad, Kanye West, was present at the party, but Kim didn't let that dampen the festivities. She threw an epic bash that her son would never forget, with real firefighters and all the trimmings.

Psalm may be only four years old, but he's already got a job waiting for him with the Santa Fe Springs fire department. The firefighters expressed their appreciation for being a part of his special day and added, “Psalm, you have a job waiting for you whenever you're ready!”