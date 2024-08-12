Kit Harrington admits Game of Thrones ending was ‘rushed’: ‘I think there were mistakes made…’
Kit Harrington has shared his thoughts on the last season of Game of Thrones, saying that he understands why fans were not pleased with the choices.
Kit Harrington is opening up about the backlash to season 8 of Game of Thrones, admitting that mistakes were made. The actor talked about the hugely popular show, where he played Jon Snow, in a new interview with British GQ, saying that he understands why many thought the end was ‘rushed.’ (Also read: HBO releases first teaser for Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Watch)
What Kit said
During the conversation, Kit shared his opinion on the divisive reactions to Game of Thrones Season 8 and said: “I think if there was any fault with the end of Thrones, is that we were all so f**king tired, we couldn't have gone on longer. And so I understand some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them. But I’m not sure there was any alternative. I look at pictures of me in that final season and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn't have another season in me.”
'Everyone is entitled to their opinion'
He also addressed the largely negative reactions from fans of the show and said, "Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I think there were mistakes made, story-wise, towards the end maybe. I think there were some interesting choices that didn’t quite work.”
Despite the divisive reactions to Game of Thrones ending, HBO has expanded the franchise. Kit had earlier confirmed that his Game of Thrones spinoff centered around Jon Show has unfortunately been shelved as the makers could not come up with a good development on the story. Meanwhile, the last episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 premiered earlier this month, and received similar mixed reactions. It will return for two more seasons. In addition, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has also been confirmed, and is in development.
