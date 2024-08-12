Kit Harrington admits Game of Thrones ending was ‘rushed’: ‘I think there were mistakes made…’

What Kit said

During the conversation, Kit shared his opinion on the divisive reactions to Game of Thrones Season 8 and said: “I think if there was any fault with the end of Thrones, is that we were all so f**king tired, we couldn't have gone on longer. And so I understand some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them. But I’m not sure there was any alternative. I look at pictures of me in that final season and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn't have another season in me.”

'Everyone is entitled to their opinion'

He also addressed the largely negative reactions from fans of the show and said, "Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I think there were mistakes made, story-wise, towards the end maybe. I think there were some interesting choices that didn’t quite work.”

Despite the divisive reactions to Game of Thrones ending, HBO has expanded the franchise. Kit had earlier confirmed that his Game of Thrones spinoff centered around Jon Show has unfortunately been shelved as the makers could not come up with a good development on the story. Meanwhile, the last episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 premiered earlier this month, and received similar mixed reactions. It will return for two more seasons. In addition, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has also been confirmed, and is in development.