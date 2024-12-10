Menu Explore
'Kraven The Hunter' tells villain's origin story with gangsters and gore

Reuters |
Dec 10, 2024 03:42 PM IST

By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

LONDON, - "Kraven The Hunter" will not be your typical Marvel Comics adaptation, with an R rating that allowed filmmakers to include more gore and construct it like a gangster film, its director says.

British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson takes on the lead role in the origin story, which looks at how Kraven's difficult relationship with his gangster father Nikolai Kravinoff, played by Oscar winner Russell Crowe, sets him on a dangerous path to becoming one of the world's most feared hunters.

“We've structured it as a gangster film... but it is also... using this canon of Marvel characters that brings... another level of storytelling to it,” director J.C. Chandor told Reuters.

“The superhero genre is structured around violence and... what the R rating allowed us to do is be a little bit more honest with that violence... So in this film, you're going to see some blood. It's a little stylized, but it's also more realistic, quite frankly."

Taylor-Johnson trained to put on size to play the bulky Kraven, whose first lines in the movie are in Russian.

“We were taking that Marvel comic book character but taking him to a world that felt grounded in reality and... focusing in on... his back story," he told Reuters.

“I do believe you feel empathetic towards him, and yet he is killing different people... My character wants to be nothing like his father and ultimately becomes far, far worse.”

The 34-year-old has previously been cited by British media as a potential contender to play suave spy James Bond.

Asked what it was like to play a villain, he said: "It's definitely interesting when it comes with multiple layers... There's a darkness that he has to try and harbour with and come to terms with."

The film, which also stars Ariana DeBose and Fred Hechinger, begins its global cinema roll-out from Wednesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
