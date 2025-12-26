Kumail Nanjiani disses Indian cricket team for not shaking hands with Pakistan players: ‘Such a shame’

Hollywood actor Kumail Nanjiani didn’t hold back while reacting to a tense cricket moment from this year’s Asia Cup when the Indian cricket team decided to not shake hands with Pakistani players. He called it “shameful” moment, lamenting how animosity overshadowed the true spirit of the game. Back in September, players of the Indian team did not engage in the customary post-match handshake with Pakistan players at the end of the Group A match of Asia Cup 2025.

Kumail Nanjiani disses Indian cricket team

The Hollywood actor, whose roots trace back to Pakistan, shared his views when he joined actor Hasan Minhaj for a video on his YouTube channel. The duo discussed the India-Pakistan relationship and highlighted how a cricket match between the two nations has become a major event.

“I think what was cool about India-Pakistan matches, which isn’t so true anymore – one, we were two of the best teams in the world, now Pakistan is not that great and India is the best team in the world. India-Pakistan matches are very tough for me… But also, the big thing about the India-Pakistan matches was that our countries did not get along but the people did. We are the same people, the same culture, the same language. So when we played cricket, you really felt the similarities rather than the differences and I feel like there was a brotherhood vibe to India-Pakistan matches,” Kumail shared.

When Hasan asked if there was any animosity surrounding the matches, Kumail clarified that it wasn’t the case, explaining that the players actually respected one another.

“It was not hatred. There was real respect. Those players respected each other and were friends with each other. There would be heated whatever… But I remember watching these matches that yeah, we are all the same people. I never felt like those teams did not like each other. It is different now,” Kumail added.

At that point, Kumail brought up the India-Pakistan match in September where the Indian players didn’t shake hands with the Pakistani players.

“India refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team and I find that to be such a shame because sport is the one time when we can actually put everything aside and play… Really respect each other that we are equal. And the lack of handshake really was very sad,” he shared.

India reject customary post-match handshake with Pakistan

Back in September, players of the Indian team did not engage in the customary post-match handshake with Pakistan players at the end of the Group A match of Asia Cup 2025. India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the match, chasing down 128 with 25 balls to spare.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube headed straight to the dressing room after the game ended without shaking hands with the Pakistan players. According to reports, none of the Indian squad came out of the dugout to greet their Pakistan counterparts, despite Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and his team waiting outside the Indian dressing room. Both captains did not shake hands after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. They also did not engage in eye contact.

More about Kumail Nanjiani

The Pakistani-American stand-up comedian and actor is known for his role as Dinesh in the HBO comedy series Silicon Valley and for co-writing and starring in comedy film The Big Sick. He was also seen in Marvel film Eternals.