Lady Bird actor Saoirse Ronan secretly marries co-star Jack Lowden in Edinburgh

Saoirse Ronan has entered a new phase of her life. The actor reportedly got married to her long-term partner and actor Jack Lowden in a secret ceremony in Edinburgh, Scotland. Actor Saoirse Ronan has been fiercely guarded about her personal life.

Secret nuptials

According to the Sunday Independent, the four-time Oscar-nominated actor exchanged vows with Jack in his native land last weekend. The wedding ceremony was attended by only a handful of the couple’s closest friends, and all the guests were sworn to secrecy.

The guests were requested to keep the details confidential to avoid attention from the paparazzi. The Scottish civil marriage register confirmed that they are officially married.

The actors have been very private about their relationship. They sparked engagement rumours last year when Jack posted a photo of the Little Women star’s hand with a diamond ring on it. However, the actors are yet to comment about the wedding.

More about the couple

Saoirse started dating Jack in 2018. They met on the set of the film Mary Queen of Scots and sparked rumours of their engagement in July last year. The couple recently partied with celebrity friends at Glastonbury Festival. They also shared a a loved-up picture as they watched a performance with Normal People star Paul Mescal.

In Mary Queen of Scots, Saoirse played the titular character opposite Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I. Jack took on the role of Mary's second husband Lord Darnley. It emerged to be a blockbuster. Saoirse is also known for her roles in Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird and Little Women. She is the second youngest person to be nominated for four Academy Awards, trailing behind actor Jennifer Lawrence.

Meanwhile, Jack is best known for starring in miniseries War and Peace as Nikolai Rostov and has taken on roles in Apple TV+ drama Slow Horses, Small Axe and true crime drama The Gold.

Saoirse and Jack currently live in Islington, north London, where they share a 2.5 million pound abode.