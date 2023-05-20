Leaked art and merchandise tease thrilling twists in The Witcher Season 3

Leaked promotional art and upcoming merchandise has given fans a sneak peek into the highly anticipated third season of fan-favourite "The Witcher," set to premiere on Netflix in about a month. Leaked Art and Merchandise Tease The Witcher Season 3. (Image Credit: Netflix)

While details about the new season have been tightly guarded, these leaked images provide a tantalizing glimpse into the world of Witcher and his adventures.

"The Witcher," based on the bestselling novel series by Andrzej Sapkowski, follows the white-haired witcher Geralt as he confronts treacherous monsters, defends the innocent, and grapples with his own destiny.

The first season stayed relatively faithful to the novels, "The Last Wish" and "Sword of Destiny," but the second season deviated from the established canon.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's creative decisions and star Henry Cavill's alleged concerns about the show's departure from the source material have led fans to anticipate further divergence from the books in the upcoming season. As a result, even ardent fans of "The Witcher" lore can expect surprising elements in the show's third installment.

One intriguing leaked image from UK-based merch store Urban Species features a group of the show's infamous characters, including Vilgefortz. In Sapkowski’s novels, Vilgefortz is an antagonist to Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri.

Prepare for epic adventures and unexpected twists in Geralt's world!

The conclusion of the second season left his future open to various possibilities. Given the show's willingness to deviate from the established canon, Vilgefortz may have a different character arc in the TV adaptation. If the leaked art accurately reflects the show's direction, fans can anticipate delving deeper into Vilgefortz's dark side during the events of the third season.

In addition to the promotional art, merchandise featuring the characters' outfits in season 3 has been revealed. Geralt's new armor, showcased in both the leaked images and Netflix's official teaser trailer, will be recognizable to fans who have been following the promotion for the upcoming season.

The shirts featuring Yennefer and Ciri display entirely new ensembles, never seen before. Jaskier's appearance seems mostly unchanged, as depicted on one of the shirts. Another line of merchandise features The Wild Hunt, a group familiar to fans of "The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt" video game but not extensively featured in the show thus far.

The inclusion of The Wild Hunt in the season 3 merchandise suggests that they may play a more prominent role in the upcoming season. This notion gains further support from the official teaser trailer, which includes a shot of Ciri fleeing from the Wild Hunt. While it is possible that The Wild Hunt may only have a limited presence, their prominence in the merchandise and the teaser hints at the possibility of them becoming significant adversaries in season 3, reminiscent of their portrayal in "The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt" video game.