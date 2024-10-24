Liam Neeson not looking for love at 72: ‘I’m past all that’

No time for love

In an interview with People magazine, Liam revealed that he has put his dating life firmly in the rearview mirror. The 72-year-old actor candidly shared that he is "past all that" and has no interest in pursuing romantic relationships.

When asked if he dates during the recent interview, the Taken star, 72, replied, “No, in a word... I’m past all that”.

The Love Actually actor was married to Natasha Richardson from 1994 until her death at age 45 in 2009. A year after Natasha’s death, Liam started dating UK–based public relations executive Freya St. Johnston. They broke up after two years.

Liam met Natasha while working on the 1993 Broadway revival of Anna Christie. Natasha died from an epidural hematoma after accidentally hitting her head while skiing. Previously, he has dated icons such as Barbra Streisand, Brooke Shields and Helen Mirren.

Overcoming grief

In the interview, the actor admitted that grieving the sudden loss of his wife was tough.

“It was a horrible thing to happen,” Liam said, sharing that he coped with the tragedy by pouring himself into his acting due to his “Irish working-class need to just take any job that was going”.

He has two sons, Micheál and Daniel, now 29 and 28. After the death of his wife, his focus was to make "sure they were okay”. And that remains to be the case till date.

Liam revealed that he got a lot of help from Natasha's mother Vanessa Redgrave and her sister Joely Richardson.