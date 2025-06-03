Love Island USA season 6: Are Serena and Kordell, Leah and Miguel still together?

Television’s steamiest dating show is back with a bang. Although the new season of Love Island promises even more drama and dating this time around, the question remains about what happened to couples from the last season. Are they still together or did the tides of the world outside the villa prove too hard to battle? Serena and Kordell won Love Island US last season(Instagram)

Here’s a look at whether last year’s winner and runner-up couples are still together or all broken up.

Serena and Kordell

As the winner of last year’s season, it would be an underestimation to say that expectations for the long-term future of this couple were high. Serena Page and Kordell Beckham didn’t get off to the dreamiest of starts. Even though Page was open to the idea of dating someone relatively shorter in height, she didn’t pair off with Beckham right from the bat. It took a bunch of dating around and hardcore issues resolving for the couple to finally find common ground in sharing the place they came from and wearing matching outfits. The pair eventually built a connection through the ups and downs of the season and ultimately took home the first position.

A year later, the couple is happily living together in Los Angeles and seldom share posts of each other to express their love online.

“We’ve been doing good,” Kordell said to E! News. “No major thing is happening that's causing anything—just smooth sailings. I'm happy. We're happy. It’s been nothing but fun times so far.” Time away from being in the public eye allows the couple to share their private space and father Page’s cat Milo, together. The couple seems to be going as strong as ever and has managed to strike the right balance outside the Love Island villa as well.

Leah and Miguel

Miguel Harichi wasn’t the most obvious choice for Leah Kateb when her time on Love Island started. Due to an on-again-off-again relationship with fellow islander Rob Rausch, Kateb had a hard time figuring out her demands and expectations from a man. Things settled down, however, when Britain-born Harichi swept her away. The two started a thing on the show together and fared fairly well, judging by the fact that they were last year’s runner-ups as well.

The couple has managed to successfully continue their romance off television screens as well. Soon after the conclusion of the sixth season, Harichi revealed plans to visit Kateb in LA and see her side of the city. Kateb was also excited to visit the UK and get a private tour from Harichi himself. The pair frequently meets up with fellow islanders Page and Beckham for romantic double dates.

The new season of Love Island will start streaming on Tuesday, June 3, on Peacock.

By Stuti Gupta