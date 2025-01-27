Machine Gun Kelly ‘does not want things to be over’ with Megan Fox as she seeks full custody of their unborn child

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) is reportedly eager to mend his relationship with Megan Fox, even as the actor seeks full custody of their unborn daughter. According to a report in InTouch Weekly, MGK “does not want things to be over” with Megan, however, the actor remains firm in her decision. Machine Gun Kelly 'seeks another chance' with Megan Fox.

Megan Fox open to MGK visiting their baby

Megan and MGK split over Thanksgiving 2024 weekend after Megan reportedly discovered "upsetting material" on the musician’s phone. This separation occurred just weeks after Megan announced her pregnancy, which will be her fourth child and her first with MGK. Despite the split, Megan has no intention of keeping MGK out of their daughter’s life. “As upset as Megan is with MGK, she’s not going to try and keep him out of their baby girl’s life. She loves the relationship he has with his older daughter and would never try to deprive him of that with their daughter. But she does want full custody,” an insider explained.

“She’s very clear that she should have custody of their baby,” the insider continued, adding that Megan feels MGK is not “up for caring even part-time for a baby.” While she’s open to visitation, she prefers it to be supervised for the time being. The source also noted that Megan plans to seek custody payments, citing MGK’s $25 million net worth and flourishing career.

Machine Gun Kelly wants ‘another chance’ with Megan

Addressing the estranged couple's history of on-again, off-again in relationship, the insider described the situation as “tough” and said, “MGK does not want things to be over and is still trying to get her to give him yet another chance. Megan is staying firm right now that it is over. But with their history of going back and forth and the intense connection they share, no one would be shocked if she broke down and tried again. She’s extremely attached to him. Right now, she’s adamant there’s no going back, but the truth is that could change. It’s all so intense and dramatic, and what she’s going through is beyond tough.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly first began dating in 2020. After getting engaged in January 2022, Megan hinted at trouble in the relationship a year later by removing all traces of MGK from her Instagram in February 2023. There were rumours that MGK cheated on Megan. However, the actor shut down speculation that MGK had been unfaithful. While the couple was reportedly on a break, they reconciled in August 2023, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Megan Fox shares three children—Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8—with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. She is now expecting her first child with Machine Gun Kelly. MGK is also the father of a 15-year-old daughter, Casie.