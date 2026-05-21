Mackenzie Shirilla: Why she crashed car into Plidco building? Motive update as dad placed on leave over Netflix doc

The release of Netflix’s documentary The Crash has once again brought attention to the controversial case of Mackenzie Shirilla, the teenager convicted in the 2022 crash that killed her boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan.

Mackenzie Shirilla rammed her car into the Plidco building in Strongsville, Ohio.(Instagram/mackenzieshirilla)

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Steve Shirilla, father of Mackenzie Shirilla, has been placed on administrative leave, following his appearance in the Netflix documentary The Crash. According to News 19, Steve, who teaches art and digital media, has been placed on administrative leave by the Mary Queen of Peace School in Cleveland.

According to Oxygen, the school officials confirmed that an employee of their institution has been put on leave.

"Administrators at Mary Queen of Peace School in Cleveland are investigating allegations made on social media that one of its teachers has demonstrated poor judgment,” they said. The management didn't mention any name. “Upon learning of the allegation, the school acted immediately and placed the teacher on administrative leave,” they added.

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{{^usCountry}} The spokesperson of Mary Queen of Peace School said the investigation is going on. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The spokesperson of Mary Queen of Peace School said the investigation is going on. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Where is Mackenzie Shirilla now? Latest update after Netflix documentary The Crash What is the controversial case of Mackenzie Shirilla {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Where is Mackenzie Shirilla now? Latest update after Netflix documentary The Crash What is the controversial case of Mackenzie Shirilla {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On July 31, 2022, the car, which was driven by Mackenzie Shirilla, crashed in Strongsville, Ohio. The crash killed Mackenzie's boyfriend, Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan. Prosecutors argued Mackenzie intentionally drove her car into the Plidco building, and the vehicle was travelling nearly 100 mph. Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan died in the crash and Mackenzie survived with injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On July 31, 2022, the car, which was driven by Mackenzie Shirilla, crashed in Strongsville, Ohio. The crash killed Mackenzie's boyfriend, Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan. Prosecutors argued Mackenzie intentionally drove her car into the Plidco building, and the vehicle was travelling nearly 100 mph. Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan died in the crash and Mackenzie survived with injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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During the trial, prosecutors claimed the crash was the aftermath of the relationship between Mackenzie and Russo. According to court arguments, investigators believed the act was deliberate because there were no visible skid marks or signs of braking before the accident. CCTV footage and phone records were also presented during the trial.

Authorities also argued that Mackenzie had threatened to crash the car during earlier disputes with Russo. Judge Nancy Margaret Russo convicted her on multiple charges, including murder and aggravated vehicular homicide. She was sentenced to 15 years to life.

Also read: Ohio teenage girl sentenced to 15-to-life in prison for intentional 100mph ‘hell on wheels’ car crash that killed two

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However, no new update on Shirilla's motive has come to light after Netflix's The Crash.

Mackenzie Shirilla continues denying intent

Despite the conviction, Mackenzie Shirilla has continued to state that the crash was not intentional. In the documentary, she claimed that she had no memory of the incident and stated that a medical condition might be the reason for the crash.

Her defense team previously discussed that she suffered from POTS, or Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, which can cause dizziness or fainting. However, prosecutors argued there was insufficient evidence proving the medical condition.

The documentary also restarted public discussion surrounding Mackenzie’s behavior before the crash, including allegations involving marijuana use and a toxic relationship. Steve Shirilla defended himself against criticism tied to those discussions.

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“I don't have a problem with her smoking dope. I don't have a problem with me smoking it. I don't have a problem with you smoking it. If you're gonna take a drug, that's the one I believe you should take. You know, it's better than alcohol. It’s better than all the other crap,” Steve reportedly said.

Also read: Who are Mackenzie Shirilla's parents Steve and Natalie? Inside the Ohio woman's family

Public reaction grows after documentary release

Since the release of The Crash on May 15, reactions online have been divided. Some viewers criticized Mackenzie’s parents for appearing overly defensive during interviews, while others raised questions about the investigation and trial.

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The attention surrounding the case has now extended beyond the courtroom into the personal lives of people involved. Mackenzie Shirilla is currently serving her sentence at the Ohio Reformatory for Women, and her first parole hearing is scheduled for 2037.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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