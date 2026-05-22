Mackenzie Shirilla's Halloween costumes return to focus as dad's tee-shirt during The Crash interview draws backlash

Convicted Ohio teen Mackenzie Shirilla is in the headlines again after photos of her controversial Halloween costumes resurfaced on social media. Simultaneously, her father is receiving backlash for his clothing choice during a recent interview featured in The Crash, the documentary on the deadly 2022 incident. Netflix’s The Crash revisits the controversial Ohio car crash case of teen driver Mackenzie Shirilla, (Instagram)

Screenshots from the documentary show Shirilla’s father wearing a shirt with the word “BOOM” across the front while discussing the crash that killed Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan.

The Daily Mail has also brought to light Shirilla’s Halloween costume photos that were taken after the crash. The images showed Shirilla dressed as a corpse just months after the fatal collision.

Read more: Mackenzie Shirilla was 'Mean Girl' of prison: Former inmate makes shock claim, slams Netflix's The Crash

Halloween costume photos resurface amid documentary noise The resurfaced Halloween photos added another layer to the controversy.

The Daily Mail reported that Shirilla dressed as a corpse for Halloween, roughly three months after the fatal crash.

On July 31, 2022, Mackenzie, who was 17 at the time, crashed a car at 100 mph into the side of a building in Strongsville, Ohio. Dominic Russo, her boyfriend, and Davion Flanagan, his friend, were in the vehicle. The two lads were instantaneously dead. She barely made it out alive.

She described it as an accident and that she would always mourn them both.

However, just twelve weeks later, on October 31st, Mackenzie, who had just turned 18 and had fully healed from her injuries, was prepared to celebrate.

Encouraged by her parents, who told her she deserved some "fun," she went out with her friends, dressing up in a hotel room before posing in parking lots in the infamous Halloween pictures.

The parents of her victims were shocked by the attire she chose.

The outlet noted that the images were evidence of what some viewed as a lack of remorse following the deaths of Russo and Flanagan.

Flanagan's mother told the outlet, "She thought she was going to get away with it. 'They’re in a hotel room, having fun... there was just no remorse. We remember thinking “what were we dealing with here?”

Read more: Who are Mackenzie Shirilla's parents Steve and Natalie? Inside the Ohio woman's family