Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Supriya Ganesh slam ‘classist, garbage’ tweet calling Tamil actors in Hollywood ‘kamwali bai’

In the post, photos of Hollywood actors Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), Charithra Chandran ( Bridgerton and One Piece), Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers and Thunderbolts), and Supriya Ganesh (The Pitt) were combined. In the caption, the X user wrote, “most common faces used by Hollywood to represent Indians. kamwali bai (househelp) phenotype.”

A post on X has drawn the attention of The Pitt actor Supriya Ganesh, in which Tamil actors in Hollywood were targeted. Surpriya lashed out on the ‘colourist, classist’ take on the social media platform, while Matreyi Ramakrishnan also joined in to support her and call out the post.

Supriya Ganesh reposted it and wrote, “Hey so this is supremely f***ed up and I truly hope you deal with your self hate. Colorist, classist, garbage take.” She added, “And casteist but are we ready to talk about that.” In another follow-up tweet, the actor added, “And I’m always going to talk back about this s*** because I’m never going to let women and folks who look like me feel bad about themselves never going to shut up.”

Matreyi Ramakrishnan reacted and wrote, “womp womp cry harder. must be hard to look at four baddies constantly.” Maitreyi is best known for playing Devi Vishwakumar in the Netflix teen comedy series Never Have I Ever.

Fans support desi actors Several users on the platform came out in support of the actors and slammed the post. One said, “Colorism is so crazy because this guy genuinely wants you to believe the women are ugly.” A second social media user said, “Trying to suggest that these girls are anything less than gorgeous is crazy ijbol. Supriya Ganesh is the most stunning person I've ever seen.”

A comment read, “Supriya, I am so sorry you had to see this. Please know that so many people watching The Pitt think you are the most beautiful person alive.” “It’s a disgusting mix of classism and colorism. It's so sad to see someone projecting their own insecurities against their own people. Beauty has no social or caste hierarchy. Well said, Supriya,” read another comment.