Marc Klasfeld makes feature debut with horror film Do Not Enter: ‘I have waited decades…’

Marc Klasfeld has shot videos for the biggest names in music - Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, even Prince. But this month, he is stepping behind the camera in a new way. Lionsgate just dropped the official trailer for Do Not Enter, Klasfeld’s long-delayed debut feature film, a supernatural horror thriller set in a crumbling New Jersey hotel with a bloody past. The story follows a crew of urban explorers who livestream their hunt for a mobster’s hidden $300 million. What they find instead: rival treasure hunters and something much worse hiding in the shadows. Do Not Enter is an upcoming horror movie by Lionsgate(Lionsgate)

The cast leans into genre favorites: Adeline Rudolph (Sabrina, Mortal Kombat 2) leads as Diane. Nicholas Hamilton (IT) plays Tod. Francesca Reale (Stranger Things) shows up as Cora, with Jake Manley (The Order), Laurence O'Fuarain (Game of Thrones), and Kai Caster (Yellowstone) rounding out the crew. Javier Botet - whose twisted limbs have scared audiences in The Conjuring and Alien: Covenant - shows up as something called the Pale Creature. So, yes, it's going to get weird.

From viral hits to a haunted hotel

For Klasfeld, this film has been a long time coming. “I have waited decades to find the right feature film project to which I could truly dedicate myself,” he said. “The passion I have found to make Do Not Enter all it can be is extraordinary, and I honestly can't wait for the world to see what we have in store,” he added.

This is the guy behind the See You Again music video, which has racked up over 5.5 billion views. But even with that kind of viral legacy, Klasfeld admits this film took everything.

A new horror vision from familiar names

The script comes from Grudge and Texas Chainsaw Massacre writer Stephen Susco, adapted from a novel by First Blood creator David Morrell. Production is backed by Suretone Pictures’ Jordan Schur.

Do Not Enter doesn’t just want to scare - it aims to build a world where greed, ghosts, and live streams collide. And judging by the trailer? It is going to be one hell of a ride.

