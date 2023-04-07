Mario movie star is anticipating for a Red Dead Redemption movie

During the promotional event for his movie The Super Mario Bros, Jack Black conveys his praise for the video game adapted popular HBO Max series, The Last of Us. Jack Black (Image Credit: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

In a recent interview, Bowser voice actor Black stated that he is a big fan of live-action adaptations of video games as long as they keep the vibe true. He filled HBO’s recent adapted hit series The Last of Us with praises.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Image Credit: Nintendo)

Black said, “The Last of Us was fantastic, and what’s crazy is how loyal it is to the original source material. It’s basically all from the game, just a couple of improvisations and tweaks. It’s going to win all the awards. They used the video game almost like a storyboard and I was like, ‘Whoa, this looks just the same.’”

Black also addressed how nowadays game adapted movies and TV shows are gaining huge traction. “It will be very interesting to see what happens to the entertainment industry over the next 20 to 30 years but I think we will be seeing more and more storytelling from the gaming universe,” Black stated.

The Kung fu Panda actor wanted to see one specific game adaptation on the big screen is Red Dead Redemption from Rockstar. He also stated, “That just as good as or even better than The Last of Us.”

Black mentioned how over the year’s video game movies and TV shows are gaining more and more traction, as an example Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog. This movie and recent HBO Max’s post-apocalyptic show has broken the “video game-movie curse”, like Prince of Persia and Assassin’s Creed movies.

Video games adapted from TV shows and movies are gaining so much popularity in recent years, such as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Arcane: League of Legends, Dota: Dragon’s Blood. Arcane and Edgerunners was nominated for Best Adaptation at The Game Awards 2022. Later on Arcane won the Emmy for Best Outstanding Animated Program.

More games are under the ongoing adaptation process; this includes God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding and Borderlands. And the recent addition of The Super Mario Bros. movie.