Martha Stewart pushes Drew Barrymore away after she starts rubbing her back during awkward interview

Martha Stewart did not appear pleased with the touchy-feely approach of Drew Barrymore on the Tuesday episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. Martha pushed Drew away after she started to caress her back for a few seconds, stressing on what made Stewart ‘soft and gooey’ on the inside. (Also read: Ryan Reynolds is confused by Martha Stewart's 'not funny' jibe, says they have met only twice: Report) Martha Stewart on the episode of The Drew Barrymore Show with host Drew Barrymore.

Martha Stewart on the Drew Barrymore Show

The 83-year-old appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday to promote her new cookbook, Martha: The Cookbook, when Drew got a little too up close and personal. Drew cozied right next to Martha on the couch and asked if there’s anything that makes her feel “soft and gooey.”

Martha seemed confused with the question, then said, “Soft and gooey … treatment.” At this, Drew started caressing her shoulder and said, “When you’re treated like a lady.” Martha gave a knowing look at the audience, smiling uncomfortably for a few seconds and then quipped, “You’re the wrong gender.”

Drew collapsed dramatically on the other end of the couch and said, “I know … Although, the way it’s going with men, though, Martha, I’m not so sure anymore.”

Drew on her ‘touchy-feely’ behaviour

In the past, several users have pointed out how Drew gets too close with her guests on the show. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, Drew defended her behaviour and said: “I will try to practice physical distance though it’s not my strong point. First of all, we’re always going to be big on joy and laughter and feeling good. That was something that I always wanted to do but I never thought we would launch in a pandemic. And trying to lean into the joy and the feel good comedy at that time was real weird and wacky.”