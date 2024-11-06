Ryan Reynolds is confused by Martha Stewart's 'not funny' jibe, says they have met only twice: Report

Martha Stewart had recently flummoxed many fans when she called Hollywood's favourite funnyman Ryan Reynolds 'not funny'. This prompted tongue-in-cheek responses from Reynolds himself as well as Deadpool and Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman. Now, a new report claims Reynolds is 'confused' by the jibe. (Also read: Ryan Reynolds claps back at Martha Stewart for calling him ‘not so funny’) Ryan Reynolds is puzzled by Martha Stewart's statement on his sense of humour

What Martha Stewart said

Martha talked about Ryan Reynolds on Bilt Rewards' Rent Free game show when she was asked which celebs she thinks are more fun to hang out with. "He's probably on the list just 'cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don't see his face. Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those?" she said. "And you want to know something? He's not so funny in real life. No, he's not so funny. He's very serious."

Martha, a lifestyle coach, then added, "He's a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn't funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again."

Ryan Reynolds' confusion

TMZ quotes a source close to Ryan Reynolds saying that the actor is confused at Martha's statements. "MS doesn't actually know Ryan all that well. He's met Martha only once or twice, and he's not sure what she was expecting," the source said, adding, "Ryan has made no secret about his anxious and racing mind, which means sometimes he shuts down around people."

TMZ added that the source told them that Martha and Ryan Reynolds 'only chatted very briefly at a party or two', adding that such a short period is 'hardly enough time to gauge someone's personality'.

Earlier, Ryan Reynolds had written a sarcastic response to the news on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "I'd disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so."

Ryan Reynolds' career

Ryan Reynolds was seen in comedies National Lampoon's Van Wilder (2002), Waiting... (2005), and The Proposal (2009), and the superhero films Blade: Trinity (2004), and Green Lantern (2011). Reynolds's successful performance came with the superhero films Deadpool (2016), Deadpool 2 (2018), and Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), in which he played the title character. His performance in the first earned him a nomination for a Golden Globe Award.