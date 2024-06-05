 Marvel star Evangeline Lilly retires from acting: ‘I am ready…and I am happy’ | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Marvel star Evangeline Lilly retires from acting: ‘I am ready…and I am happy’

BySumanti Sen
Jun 05, 2024 10:09 AM IST

Evangeline Lilly wrote in a social media post that she is “so filled with joy and contentment” and ready to “live out [her] vision.”

Marvel star Evangeline Lilly has announced that she has retired from acting. In a post on Instagram on Monday, June 3, the 44-year-old Lost alum said that she is “so filled with joy and contentment” and ready to “live out [her] vision.”

Marvel star Evangeline Lilly retires from acting
Marvel star Evangeline Lilly retires from acting

Posting a 20-year-old video of herself, Lilly wrote, “Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings. Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment.”

“I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong. A new season has arrived, and I AM READY...and I AM HAPPY,” she added.

The throwback video shows Lilly, much younger, laying out her dreams for the future and saying she would like to be a retired actress one day, with a family and two children. She revealed her wish to become a writer and spend her time doing humanitarian work.

Evangeline Lilly’s career

Lilly is best known for her role as Kate Austen in the Lost series. She shared a daughter and a son with her longtime partner Norman Kali. Lilly also starred in Marvel’s Ant-Man as Hope van Dyne, and reprised her role in Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018, and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Most recently, she was seen in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She notably also starred in Smallville, Real Steel, as well as two films in the Hobbit franchise.

Lilly revealed in 2018 that a “bad experience” she had while working on Lost made her reject onscreen nudity for the rest of her life. “In Season 3, I’d had a bad experience on set with being basically cornered into doing a scene partially naked, and I felt had no choice in the matter,” she said at the time.“And I was mortified and I was trembling and when I finished it, I was crying my eyes out and I had to go on do a very formidable, very strong scene thereafter.”

News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Marvel star Evangeline Lilly retires from acting: 'I am ready…and I am happy'
