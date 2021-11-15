Marvel Studios boss reacts to Eternals' poor reviews: 'Thank you for being a critic; the fans will decide'

Marvel Studios' executive Victoria Alonso thanked the critics for their reactions, although mostly negative, to the studios' recent film Eternals. Victoria was delivering a speech about LGBTQ equality and visibility when she referred to Eternals.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe film featured a diverse cast and characters identifying with the LGBTQ community. Released earlier this month, Eternals did not receive many good reviews.

As reported by Variety, Victoria was presented with the Visionary Award at the Outfest Legacy Awards on Saturday night where she addressed the critics. “We have tried to stir it up and sometimes the critics are not with us. That’s OK. That’s OK. We thank you for being a critic. We thank you for writing about us. And the fans will decide,” she said.

“Diversity and inclusion (are) not a political game for us. It is 100 percent a responsibility because you don’t get to have the global success that we have given the Walt Disney Company without the support of people around the world of every kind of human there is,” she added.

Besides bad reviews, Eternals also made headlines after the Marvel movie was reportedly banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. According to Deadline, censors sought further cuts beyond any scenes of same-sex intimacy scenes in the film. Eternals featured MCU's first same-sex kiss. However, Disney chose not to make the edits following which distribution certificates were held back.

During a press conference, as reported by news.com.au, Angelina Jolie said, “I’m sad for [those audiences]. And I’m proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes out."

She called concerns over the film's same-sex marriage, between Phastos and Haaz Sleiman, ‘ignorant’. "I still don't understand how we live in a world today where there's still (people who) would not see the family Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love. How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, doesn't approve or appreciate it is ignorant," she added.